Consumer goods shares spike

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 54.33 points or 0.95% at 5790.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Goldiam International Ltd (up 11.17%), Asian Paints Ltd (up 5.48%),Vardhman Textiles Ltd (up 5.22%),Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (up 5%),Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd (up 4.99%), Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (up 4.99%), Jindal Worldwide Ltd (up 4.72%), BLS International Services Ltd (up 4.21%), and RSWM Ltd (up 4.06%).

On the other hand, Indo Count Industries Ltd (down 4.26%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (down 3.32%), and Easy Trip Planners Ltd (down 3.03%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.38 or 0.24% at 61496.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.1 points or 0.25% at 18313.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.98 points or 0.57% at 28611.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.58 points or 0.41% at 8938.93.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 812 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

