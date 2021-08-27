Barometers near day's high; IT stocks advance

The domestic equity barometers were currently trading near the day's high in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading above the 16,700 mark. IT, metal, pharma and financial stocks advanced.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 211.2 points or 0.38% to 56,160.30. The Nifty 50 index added 68.55 points or 0.41% to 16,705.45.
The Nifty hit a record high of 16,722.05 in mid-afternoon trade.
The broader indices outperformed the barometers. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.96%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.84%.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries (up 17.75%), Prince Pipes and Fittings (up 10.39%), SKF India (up 8.32%), Computer Age Management Services (up 7.36%) and National Aluminium Company (up 7.11%) advanced.
Wockhardt (down 3.88%), Venky's (India) (down 3.35%), The Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 3.30%), Swan Energy (down 3.14%) and Indo Count Industries (down 2.75%) declined.
Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1834 shares rose and 1310 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.
COVID-19 Update:
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 21,46,27,593 with 44,74,523 deaths. India reported 3,44,899 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,36,861 deaths while 3,18,21,428 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 34,363.45. The index had declined 0.13% to end at 34,363.45 yesterday.
MindTree (up 4.81%), Mphasis (up 3.79%), Coforge (up 2.73%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 2.17%), TCS (up 1.43%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.77%) and Wipro (up 0.71%) advanced while Infosys (down 0.67%) and HCL Tech (down 0.29%) declined.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.92 from its previous closing of 74.2225.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement added 0.63% to Rs 47,534.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was flat at 93.06.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement rose 79 cents or 1.13% to $70.97 a barrel.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.258% from its previous close of 6.251%.
