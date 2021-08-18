KPIT Tech rises 21% in seven sessions

KPIT Technologies advanced 2.31% to Rs 365.35 on BSE, extending gains for the seventh consecutive session.

Shares of KPIT Technologies soared 21.01% in seven trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 301.90 hit on 9 August 2021.

In the past one year, the stock has risen 362.84% compared with Sensex's 45.31% rise in the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 85.535. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 272.49 and 200-day moving average (DMA) at 183.66.

The scrip traded 5.10% below its 52-week high of Rs 385 hit on 16 August 2021. It has soared 367.79% from its 52-week low of Rs 78.10 hit on 18 August 2020.

KPIT Technologies is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future.

