Godrej Industries may advance after strong Q4 outcome

Industries' consolidated net profit surged 108.33% to Rs 297.41 crore on 40.32% rise in total income to Rs 3,444.36 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

Indian Acrylics' consolidated net profit rose 76.98% to Rs 4.69 crore on 73.47% rise in total income to Rs 249.34 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

will announce January-March 2019 results on 14 May 2019.

The Board of Directors of may consider, if appropriate, a proposal pertaining to issue of bonus shares in its meeting scheduled to be held on 21 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

The Board of Directors of considered and approved raising equity capital not exceeding Rs 1500 crore in one or more tranches during the financial year by way of Qualified Institutions Placement, Public Issue, Rights Issue or such other capital issues(s). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

has signed a contract with for providing its PMC Services for Construction of a Crude Oil Refinery Plant in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

