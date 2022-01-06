Bajaj Finserv slips on profit booking

Bajaj Finserv fell 1.20% to Rs 17766.80, amid some bit of profit taking.

The stock had advanced 11.26% in the past four sessions to end at Rs 17,988.40 yesterday, from its recent closing low of Rs 16,167.55 recorded on 30 December 2021.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, Bajaj Finserv said Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company had underwritten gross direct premiums aggregating to Rs 1,123.59 crore in the month of December 2021.

Total premiums collected by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company during December 2021 amounted to Rs 1,164.56 crore.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.65% holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL) and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC). Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), which does mortgage business and Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinsec), which does broking business, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance.

The company will declare its earnings for the quarter and nine-months ending 31 December 2021 on 20 January 2022,

The company had reported 13.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,122.13 crore on a 19.6% increase in total income to Rs 18,008.22 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)