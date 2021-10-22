Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 81.04 points or 0.91% at 9019.23 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 16.24%), Indian Bank (up 5.23%),Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 4%),IDFC Ltd (up 3.24%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.62%), IIFL Finance Ltd (up 2.61%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (up 2.54%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.54%), and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 2.51%).

On the other hand, South Indian Bank Ltd (down 8.08%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 6.79%), and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.89%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 380.37 or 0.62% at 61303.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.55 points or 0.55% at 18278.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.32 points or 0.62% at 28857.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.87 points or 0.48% at 9001.36.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

