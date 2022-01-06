Vardhman Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, GRP Ltd, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Rane (Madras) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2022.
Vardhman Holdings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3619.2 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94 shares in the past one month.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 185.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14393 shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd spiked 19.13% to Rs 1501.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd jumped 14.41% to Rs 45.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33305 shares in the past one month.
Rane (Madras) Ltd rose 13.06% to Rs 429. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6813 shares in the past one month.
