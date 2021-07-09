Bajaj Finserv hits record high

Bajaj Finserv rose 2.40% to Rs 12626.65, resuming its uptrend after a day's pause.
The stock gained 2.47% to hit the day's high at Rs 12331.15, which is also a record-high for the counter. On the BSE, 0.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against a average trading volume of 0.14 lakh shares.
The scrip had shed 0.31% to end at Rs 12,331.15 on the BSE on Thursday.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 41.63% while the benchmark Sensex has added 9.65% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 64.413. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 11727.12, 10786.56 and 9296.19, respectively.
Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 52.74% holding in Bajaj Finance and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz life Insurance Company (BALIC). Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), which does mortgage business, is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 403% to Rs 979 crore on 15.74% rise in total income to Rs 15,387.25 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU