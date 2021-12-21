Bajaj Finserv to declare Q3 FY22 results on Jan. 20

Bajaj Finserv said that its board will meet on Thursday, 20 January 2022, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ending 31 December 2021.

The company reported 13.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,122.13 crore on a 19.6% increase in total income to Rs 18,008.22 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 2,792.28 crore, up by 29.5% from Rs 2156.60 crore in Q2 FY21.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.65% holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL) and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC). Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), which does mortgage business and Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinsec), which does broking business, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv gained 0.68% to currently trade at Rs 15,937.35 on the BSE.

