Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 712.96 points or 2.02% at 36044.02 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 9.62%), Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 5.36%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.23%),Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 5%),Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 4.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.24%), Coforge Ltd (up 3.98%), Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 3.67%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.58%), and Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.36%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.99%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 664.78 or 1.19% at 56486.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 189.75 points or 1.14% at 16803.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 388.62 points or 1.41% at 27903.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.55 points or 1.2% at 8426.15.

On BSE,2141 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)