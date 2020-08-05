Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.68% to Rs 165.17 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 11.24% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.68% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 213.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.165.17213.6322.5220.4641.5849.4136.5144.4227.2530.70

