JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 2698.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.68% to Rs 165.17 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 11.24% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.68% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 213.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales165.17213.63 -23 OPM %22.5220.46 -PBDT41.5849.41 -16 PBT36.5144.42 -18 NP27.2530.70 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU