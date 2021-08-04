Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 232.05 points or 1.1% at 21245.18 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.73%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.67%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.35%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.29%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.79%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.77%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.24%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.07 or 0.75% at 54224.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.3 points or 0.67% at 16239.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.63 points or 0.41% at 27244.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.94 points or 0.13% at 8288.45.

On BSE,1810 shares were trading in green, 870 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

