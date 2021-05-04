Volumes jump at Dish TV India Ltd counter

Dish TV India Ltd saw volume of 756.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.02 lakh shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Alembic Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 May 2021.

Dish TV India Ltd saw volume of 756.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.00% to Rs.11.30. Volumes stood at 123.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47458 shares. The stock rose 8.86% to Rs.1,004.00. Volumes stood at 38742 shares in the last session.

Angel Broking Ltd saw volume of 40.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.80% to Rs.448.75. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36599 shares. The stock gained 2.35% to Rs.1,603.35. Volumes stood at 32416 shares in the last session.

Alembic Ltd witnessed volume of 130.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.134.25. Volumes stood at 92.93 lakh shares in the last session.

