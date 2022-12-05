Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2022.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd soared 18.64% to Rs 16.04 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 243.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 11.98% to Rs 485.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13203 shares in the past one month.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd spiked 10.35% to Rs 113.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84503 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup spurt 8.06% to Rs 7.51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd exploded 8.03% to Rs 10.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 480.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 258.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

