JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Wipro, Tata Coffee, Aster DM Healthcare, SJVN in focus

Wipro announces strategic partnership with Outokumpu
Business Standard

Suzlon wins order for 48.3 MW wind power project from Adani Green

Capital Market 

Suzlon Group today announced a new order win for the development of a 48.3 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy. Suzlon will install 23 units of their wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project is located in Mandvi, Kutch Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

This order is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW as announced on 13 August 2021. Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU