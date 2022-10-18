Suzlon wins order for 48.3 MW wind power project from Adani Green

Suzlon Group today announced a new order win for the development of a 48.3 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy. Suzlon will install 23 units of their wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project is located in Mandvi, Kutch Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

This order is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW as announced on 13 August 2021. Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

