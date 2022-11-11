Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 162.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.91 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit declines 46.90% in the March 2022 quarter
RateGain, Sona Comstar, Bharat Gears, Nxtdigital in focus
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar standalone net profit declines 17.15% in the March 2022 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 1323.40 croreNet Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 162.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 113.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 1323.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1344.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1323.401344.14 -2 OPM %-6.270.05 -PBDT-108.54-58.97 -84 PBT-162.29-113.01 -44 NP-162.37-113.01 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU