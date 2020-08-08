Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.54% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 4.76 croreNet profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.767.53 -37 OPM %5.674.91 -PBDT0.160.25 -36 PBT0.010.06 -83 NP0.010.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU