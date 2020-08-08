Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.767.535.674.910.160.250.010.060.010.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)