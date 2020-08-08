JUST IN
Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.767.53 -37 OPM %5.674.91 -PBDT0.160.25 -36 PBT0.010.06 -83 NP0.010.04 -75

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 14:01 IST

