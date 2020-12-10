Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3047, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 12.8% in NIFTY and a 1.66% up 16.05% in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3047, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 13435.2. The Sensex is at 45808.38, down 0.64%.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 14.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14554.3, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21211 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

