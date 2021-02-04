Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd extends winning spell

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3395.05, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 22.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3395.05, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 14841.65. The Sensex is at 50394.6, up 0.28%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 9.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16403.65, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70240 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

