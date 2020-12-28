Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, CESC Ventures Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2020.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, CESC Ventures Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2020.

Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 17.86% to Rs 614.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5514 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd surged 17.52% to Rs 108. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

CESC Ventures Ltd soared 13.66% to Rs 327.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9972 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd rose 10.51% to Rs 820. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1706 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd exploded 9.98% to Rs 254.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)