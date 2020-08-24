Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 537.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 518.18% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Bajrang Finance rose 537.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 518.18% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.680.1192.6527.270.630.030.630.030.510.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)