Business Standard

Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 537.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 518.18% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Bajrang Finance rose 537.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 518.18% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.11 518 OPM %92.6527.27 -PBDT0.630.03 2000 PBT0.630.03 2000 NP0.510.08 538

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 14:35 IST

