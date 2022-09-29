JUST IN
Balaji Agro Oils standalone net profit declines 78.72% in the June 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 58.87 crore

Net profit of Balaji Agro Oils declined 78.72% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales58.8743.04 37 OPM %0.991.00 -PBDT0.450.73 -38 PBT0.100.47 -79 NP0.100.47 -79

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 08:11 IST

