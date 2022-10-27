Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balaji Amines update on proposed IPO of subsidiary - Balaji Speciality Chemicals
Balaji Amines jumps as subsidiary to launch IPO
Balaji Amines standalone net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Balaji Amines Q1 PAT 36% YoY to Rs 123 cr
Balaji Amines commissions Phase 1 of greenfield project
-
Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 627.56 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines rose 16.08% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 627.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 525.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales627.56525.73 19 OPM %27.5824.98 -PBDT172.85130.10 33 PBT161.84119.05 36 NP92.5779.75 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU