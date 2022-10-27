Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 627.56 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 16.08% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 627.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 525.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.627.56525.7327.5824.98172.85130.10161.84119.0592.5779.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)