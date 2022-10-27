JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with decent gains; metal shares outperform

Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 287.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 627.56 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 16.08% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 627.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 525.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales627.56525.73 19 OPM %27.5824.98 -PBDT172.85130.10 33 PBT161.84119.05 36 NP92.5779.75 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU