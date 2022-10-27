Hero Housing Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 302.22% in the March 2022 quarter
Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.12%, up for fifth straight session
Hero MotoCorp records 35.7% growth in Q1 sales
Hero MotoCorp declines after muted July auto sales
Hero MotoCorp inaugurates 'Xpulse Xperience Centre' in Bengaluru
-
Sales rise 41.43% to Rs 97.77 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.43% to Rs 97.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.7769.13 41 OPM %53.5154.30 -PBDT3.710.57 551 PBT1.84-0.70 LP NP1.84-0.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU