Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 35.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 79.85 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 35.63% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 79.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.8575.50 6 OPM %31.7826.42 -PBDT25.3419.82 28 PBT17.7614.30 24 NP13.219.74 36

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:43 IST

