Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 35.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 79.85 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 35.63% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 79.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.79.8575.5031.7826.4225.3419.8217.7614.3013.219.74

