Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 35.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 52.84% in the March 2022 quarter
Vimta Labs allots 9963 equity shares under ESOP
Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.51%, rises for fifth straight session
Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 22.31% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 79.85 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs rose 35.63% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 79.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.8575.50 6 OPM %31.7826.42 -PBDT25.3419.82 28 PBT17.7614.30 24 NP13.219.74 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU