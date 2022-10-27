Balaji Amines standalone net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 450.93 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 12.73% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 450.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 435.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.450.93435.1219.5422.4988.52100.5881.0792.9960.7369.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)