Balaji Amines standalone net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 450.93 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines declined 12.73% to Rs 60.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 450.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 435.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales450.93435.12 4 OPM %19.5422.49 -PBDT88.52100.58 -12 PBT81.0792.99 -13 NP60.7369.59 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU