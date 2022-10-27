JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 72.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 89.53 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 72.58% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 89.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.5375.72 18 OPM %11.166.64 -PBDT11.506.14 87 PBT9.935.62 77 NP7.494.34 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU