Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 72.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 89.53 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 72.58% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 89.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.89.5375.7211.166.6411.506.149.935.627.494.34

