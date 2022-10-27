Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 72.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 89.53 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments rose 72.58% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 89.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.5375.72 18 OPM %11.166.64 -PBDT11.506.14 87 PBT9.935.62 77 NP7.494.34 73
