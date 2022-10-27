Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 0.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics declined 0.12% to Rs 623.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 624.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3636.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3907.353636.6022.2223.76940.32925.90830.87826.50623.74624.46

