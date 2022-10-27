Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 0.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cyient gains on partnering Honeywell for cloud-connected cockpit system
Govt. discontinues disinvestment process of BPCL
Industrials shares edge higher
Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, HFCL in focus
BEL inks MoU with Munitions India to address ammunition needs of domestic & export markets
-
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics declined 0.12% to Rs 623.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 624.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3636.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3907.353636.60 7 OPM %22.2223.76 -PBDT940.32925.90 2 PBT830.87826.50 1 NP623.74624.46 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU