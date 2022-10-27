JUST IN
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit declines 0.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics declined 0.12% to Rs 623.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 624.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 3907.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3636.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3907.353636.60 7 OPM %22.2223.76 -PBDT940.32925.90 2 PBT830.87826.50 1 NP623.74624.46 0

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:02 IST

