Indian Overseas Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2020.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2020.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 8.25% to Rs 10.23 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spiked 7.10% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd surged 6.86% to Rs 80.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62870 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd jumped 5.97% to Rs 33.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India exploded 5.02% to Rs 29.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)