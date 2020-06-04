Volumes jump at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11826 shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11826 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.537.45. Volumes stood at 7974 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11123 shares. The stock gained 0.46% to Rs.1,532.00. Volumes stood at 8946 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 402.26 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.28% to Rs.517.85. Volumes stood at 286.24 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41506 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.474.45. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Gayatri Projects Ltd clocked volume of 69597 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13619 shares. The stock lost 4.99% to Rs.14.85. Volumes stood at 6567 shares in the last session.

