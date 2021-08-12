Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2289, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 65.19% in last one year as compared to a 44.75% rally in NIFTY and a 29.11% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2289, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 16357.15. The Sensex is at 54818.02, up 0.54%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 0.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10140.4, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2297.55, up 0.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

