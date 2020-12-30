Balkrishna Industries Ltd in demand

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1604.5, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.98% in last one year as compared to a 14.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.03% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1604.5, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 13888.6. The Sensex is at 47476.63, down 0.29%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has slipped around 3.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9043.9, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

