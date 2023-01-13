Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for third straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2238, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.18% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2238, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17916.25. The Sensex is at 60168.85, up 0.35%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 4.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12769.4, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2234, up 1.2% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is down 10.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.18% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

