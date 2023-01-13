Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.25, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% slide in NIFTY and a 3.28% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.25, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 17889.3. The Sensex is at 60040.98, up 0.14%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 2.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25699.6, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 215, up 0.44% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% slide in NIFTY and a 3.28% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 10.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

