Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 37.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 345.41 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 37.84% to Rs 37.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 474.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.72% to Rs 124.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 1534.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1775.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

345.41474.491534.441775.2118.4017.7512.3512.7478.09101.84225.17276.8858.6391.47173.44246.5737.9261.00124.59163.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)