Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 37.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 345.41 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 37.84% to Rs 37.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 474.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.72% to Rs 124.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 1534.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1775.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales345.41474.49 -27 1534.441775.21 -14 OPM %18.4017.75 -12.3512.74 - PBDT78.09101.84 -23 225.17276.88 -19 PBT58.6391.47 -36 173.44246.57 -30 NP37.9261.00 -38 124.59163.33 -24

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 08:03 IST

