Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.83% to Rs 276.87 crore

Net loss of Balmer Lawrie & Company reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.83% to Rs 276.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 431.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales276.87431.43 -36 OPM %-0.7810.18 -PBDT2.6650.47 -95 PBT-10.7839.65 PL NP-8.2724.29 PL

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 08:03 IST

