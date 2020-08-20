Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.83% to Rs 276.87 crore

Net loss of Balmer Lawrie & Company reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.83% to Rs 276.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 431.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.276.87431.43-0.7810.182.6650.47-10.7839.65-8.2724.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)