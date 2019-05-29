Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit rises 43.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Tata Motors Ltd counter
Oil PSUs taken up edu projects in 17 Odisha districts: Pradhan
Italy strikes deal with EU commission over budget - ministry spokeswoman
Fischer Chemic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 43.22% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.52% to Rs 75.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU