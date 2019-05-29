A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 85.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 304.76% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.132.27 38 8.956.38 40 OPM %10.2250.22 -18.9915.52 - PBDT0.180.99 -82 1.270.51 149 PBT0.130.95 -86 1.110.36 208 NP0.120.80 -85 0.850.21 305
