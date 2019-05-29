A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 85.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 304.76% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

