Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.06% to Rs 981.16 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 27.82% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.06% to Rs 981.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.981.161212.158.128.2396.30113.4963.5485.5046.2964.13

