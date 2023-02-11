JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 530.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.06% to Rs 981.16 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 27.82% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.06% to Rs 981.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales981.161212.15 -19 OPM %8.128.23 -PBDT96.30113.49 -15 PBT63.5485.50 -26 NP46.2964.13 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU