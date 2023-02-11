Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 19.06% to Rs 981.16 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 27.82% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.06% to Rs 981.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales981.161212.15 -19 OPM %8.128.23 -PBDT96.30113.49 -15 PBT63.5485.50 -26 NP46.2964.13 -28
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
