B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 530.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 252.77 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons rose 530.86% to Rs 36.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 252.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales252.77277.82 -9 OPM %8.719.46 -PBDT18.4115.13 22 PBT16.0112.55 28 NP36.595.80 531

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:27 IST

