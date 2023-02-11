B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 530.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 252.77 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons rose 530.86% to Rs 36.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 252.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales252.77277.82 -9 OPM %8.719.46 -PBDT18.4115.13 22 PBT16.0112.55 28 NP36.595.80 531
