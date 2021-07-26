Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd and Tera Software Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2021.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd tumbled 12.71% to Rs 71.05 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65500 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 78.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30886 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 276.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd shed 5.82% to Rs 1228.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76452 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd fell 5.35% to Rs 70.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68309 shares in the past one month.

