Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 2.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 82.57 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 2.35% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.5776.6611.7411.3511.439.239.818.736.966.80

