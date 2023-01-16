JUST IN
Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 2.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 82.57 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 2.35% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.5776.66 8 OPM %11.7411.35 -PBDT11.439.23 24 PBT9.818.73 12 NP6.966.80 2

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 15:38 IST

