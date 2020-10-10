Bandhan Bank allots 17,551 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 17,551 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1610,35,35,740/- comprising of 161,03,53,574 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 1610,37,11,250/- comprising of 161,03,71,125 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

