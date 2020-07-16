Bandhan Bank Ltd falls around 2%

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 342, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.59% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 342, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 29.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21340.75, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.95, down 2.2% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 36.59% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 30.89% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)