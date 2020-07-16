Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 14.37 points or 0.97% at 1466 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.94%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.87%),GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.68%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 3.16%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.42%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.93%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.88%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.57%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (up 5.24%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.45%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.12%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.81 or 0.54% at 36247.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.8 points or 0.45% at 10666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.92 points or 0.57% at 12587.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.1% at 4352.1.

On BSE,842 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)