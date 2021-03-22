Adani Total Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and National Fertilizer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2021.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and National Fertilizer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2021.

Adani Total Gas Ltd soared 14.42% to Rs 843.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 11.33% to Rs 119.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spiked 9.86% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd spurt 9.50% to Rs 7.03. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd advanced 9.26% to Rs 57.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)