Bandhan Bank Ltd in demand

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.75% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% gain in NIFTY and a 62.34% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17478.75. The Sensex is at 58592.14, up 0.59%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36613.05, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

