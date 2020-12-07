Bandhan Bank Ltd jumps around 5%

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 413.15, up 5.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 3.43% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 413.15, up 5.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 21.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30052.4, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 415.3, up 5.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

