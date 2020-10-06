GIC Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sobha Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2020.

Sobha Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2020.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 13.20% to Rs 107.2 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46138 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 268.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20421 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd soared 8.27% to Rs 378.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6131 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd advanced 7.88% to Rs 144.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 6.49% to Rs 1901.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)