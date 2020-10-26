Bandhan Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 301.65, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 49.06% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% rally in NIFTY and a 18.87% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 301.65, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 11770.7. The Sensex is at 40173.03, down 1.26%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 7.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24478.3, down 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

